Barons Get 6-4 Win at Mississippi on Wednesday Night
July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Second baseman Mario Camilletti had three hits with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-4 road win against the Misssissppi Braves before 1,811 at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night. Recent call-ups Camilletti and Shawn Goosenberg homered in the win. Outfielder Wilfred Veras had a home run and a single, Matt Hogan had a triple, single, and an RBI, and Michael Turner added two hits.
Starting pitcher Jose Rameriz pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, and two walks and a strikeout. Relief pitcher Chase Plymell (1-1, 7.71) gets the win going 3.0 innings, giving up only two hits, no earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. Gil Luna pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout, and Caleb Freeman recorded his third save of the season to finish up the game for the Barons.
The Barons (46-37) scored first in the game. In the top of the second inning, a single by Veras and a single by Turner put runners on the corner with no outs. Camilletti singled to right field, scoring Veras, and the Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the second inning, an RBI double by Cade Bunnell tied the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, an RBI single by Bryson Horne gave the Braves a 2-1 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, back-to-back home runs by Camilletti and Goosenberg gave the Barons the 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jason Matthews singled to right field, and Hogan tripled to right field, scoring Matthews. With the run, the Barons led 4-2. In the top of the sixth inning, Veras hit his 11th home run of the season to center field, and the Barons led 5-2.
In the top of the eighth inning, Tim Elko singled to center field, and a few batters later, Camilletti singled to left field, scoring Elko. With the run, the Barons led 6-2 late in the game. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Dean's RBI single cut the Baron's lead to 6-3. Freeman struck out Tyler Tolve for the final out of the game.
Next, the Barons will play game three of the six-game series with the Braves. RHP Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00) will get his first start of the season for the Barons.
