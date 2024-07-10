Barons Blast Three Homers to Beat Braves on Wednesday

PEARL, MS - The Birmingham Barons erased a 3-1 deficit on Wednesday night, blasting three home runs en route to a 6-4 victory over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. Cade Bunnell finished the night with three hits, including a double and two RBI, and Justin Dean added two more hits, including a double in the loss.

Birmingham jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning against M-Braves' starter Lucas Braun (L, 1-1). The Barons (5-9, 46-37) hit three straight singles, capped by a Mario Camilletti RBI single.

The middle portion of the game belonged to the M-Braves (6-8, 37-45), taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Bryson Horne opened the frame with a double, and after a Geraldo Quintero walk, both scored on a Bunnell two-run double. The lead was extended to 3-1 in the third inning on a Horne RBI single that brought in Dean, who doubled to start the inning.

Braun gave up back-to-back home runs to Camilletti and Shawn Goosenberg in the fourth inning, which tied the game at 3-3. The duo played in their first Double-A game after being added to the Birmingham roster on Tuesday from High-A Winston Salem. In the fifth, the Barons went ahead again, 4-3, on an RBI triple from Matt Hogan. Wilfred Veras added his 11th home run of the season to start the sixth inning to make it 5-3.

Braun ended his third Double-A start with 5+ innings pitched, five runs, nine hits, no walks, and four strikeouts. Jake McSteen relieved Braun and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. The Barons notched one more run in the eighth inning, but Patrick Halligan worked a scoreless ninth inning.

The M-Braves got the winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning against Barons' reliever Caleb Freeman (S, 3). Bunnell logged his third hit - a single - to start the frame; then Cal Conley drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Dean smacked an RBI single, trimming the lead to 6-4, but that was as close as the Braves would get.

With the series now even at 1-1, game three of the set is on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Luis De Avila (1-9, 3.97) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Jordan Mikel (1-1, 3.77) going for Birmingham. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

