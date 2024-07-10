Lindgren Lights-Out in 6-3 Blue Wahoos' Win

July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Jeff Lindgren on the mound

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Jeff Lindgren on the mound(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Madison, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third in a row on Wednesday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-3 behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren.

Lindgren (W, 1-0) turned in a quality start, allowing only one run on two hits over 6.0 innings to earn his first Double-A win since 2022.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against Rocket City starter John O'Reilly (L, 0-1), taking a 1-0 lead on a Paul McIntosh RBI single in the first inning. Sean Roby led off the second with a solo homer, and Joe Mack added a two-run single later in the frame to put Pensacola up 4-0.

Cody Morissette stretched the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Dalvy Rosario tacked on an RBI single two batters later for a 6-0 lead.

Tucker Flint got the Trash Pandas on the board with a solo homer in the sixth, but it would be the only damage done against Lindgren. Rocket City put up a fight in the final two innings against the Pensacola bullpen, turning a Gustavo Campero triple and Orlando Martinez sacrifice fly into a run in the eighth, but Austin Roberts recorded the final four outs for Pensacola to seal a 6-3 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.