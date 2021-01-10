Tulsa Defeats Utah 1-0 at BOK Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Adam Pleskach scored the only goal of the game 2:48 into the third period as Oilers goaltender Roman Durny saved all 26 shots he saw in a 1-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night in front of 3142 at BOK Center.

Utah goaltender Parker Gahagen saved 31 of 32 in the loss. Tulsa outshot Utah 32 to 26, including a 16 to 7 edge in the first period. Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play, while Tulsa went 0 for 4, with the only goal in the contest coming 2 seconds after a power play as Utah's Charlie Gerard was serving a tripping minor committed 46 seconds into the third period.

Gerard and Matthew Boucher each had 4 shots on goal and Yuri Terao and Garrett Johnston each had 3 shots as the Grizzlies fall to 4-2-1 on the season. Tulsa' record goes to 4-3-0-1 as they have won 3 in a row.

The final game of the 3 game weekend series is Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on Friday, January 15th vs Kansas City. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

Roman Durny (Tulsa) - 26 save shutout.

Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

JC Brassard (Tulsa) - 1 assist.

