A Wild Saturday Night Affair Leads to An Americans Victory

Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans (center) vs. the Rapid City Rush

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won the rubber match of a three-game series by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night in Rapid City.

In a game that featured a wild second period that led to two game misconducts, the Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush entertained the 4,215 in attendance with 81 penalty minutes in the second frame. Rapid City forwards Garrett Klotz and Brennan Soulnier were both given ejections during the period.

"When you face a team three games in four nights, you get what happened tonight," said Americans forward Alex Lavoie. "It was a big win for us. Picking up points in four of the five games on the road trip makes it a really successful trip."

For the third game in a row, the Americans scored a shorthanded goal. Samuel Laberge scored an empty net, shorthanded goal late in the third period to secure the win.

CJ Motte made his second consecutive start to earn the victory. All three of his wins this season have come against Rapid City.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Garreffa

2. ALN - L. Lancaster

3. ALN - C. Motte

