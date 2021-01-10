Solar Bears Bring in Dylan Sadowy

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forward Dylan Sadowy to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Orlando has placed forward Johno May on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 4 and added forward Taylor Cammarata on Reserve.

Last season, Sadowy (SAD-oh-WAY), 24, posted 34 points (17g-17a) and 62 penalty minutes in 29 games with the Kalamazoo Wings while under contract to the AHL's Utica Comets, and was named to the Western Conference All-Stars for the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita. Sadowy was traded to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Jan. 30 and assigned to the Worcester Railers, but he did not appear in any games for Worcester.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has produced at nearly a point-per-game pace at the ECHL level with Kalamazoo and Toledo, generating 113 points (53g-60a) and 144 penalty minutes in 117 games; during the 2018-19 season he helped lead Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals. Sadowy has also appeared in 65 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, posting seven points (5g-2a) and 36 penalty minutes; in 2017 he helped Grand Rapids claim the Calder Cup championship.

Prior to turning pro, the Brampton, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the OHL's Barrie Colts and Saginaw Spirit, where he amassed 188 points (116g-72a) and 245 penalty minutes in 258 career games.

Sadowy was a third-round selection (#81 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2014 NHL Draft.

May, 27, has one goal and four penalty minutes in five games this season.

Cammarata, 25, has one assist and six penalty minutes in seven games this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to Jacksonville to battle the Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

