Tulsa Defeats Utah 3-2 in Shootout

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Matt Abt and Charlie Gerard each scored for the Utah Grizzlies and Peyton Jones saved 40 of 42 but it wasn't enough as the Tulsa Oilers won 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

Abt got Utah on the board 9:05 into the first period with his 2nd goal of the season. Diego Cuglietta got an assist on the play. Cuglietta has a point in 7 of the 8 games played this season. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Tulsa scored twice in the second period as Danny Moynihan got his 5th of the season 9:43 in and Maxim Golod scored with 6 minutes and 11 seconds left in the period. Utah tied it up late in the period as Charlie Gerard scored on a breakaway with 1:28 left in the 2nd. Gerard has 4 goals on the season, tying him with Joe Wegwerth for the team lead.

Neither team scored in the third period. Utah began overtime with the power play as Kyle Jenkins got an interference penalty with 11 seconds left in regulation. Neither team scored in the 7 minute overtime period. In the shootout both goaltenders stopped the first 3 shots. In the 4th round of the shootout, Tulsa's Charlie Sampair scored, while Cedric Pare was denied by Oilers goalie Roman Durny to end the game. Durny was the number 1 star of the night, saving 35 of 37 Utah shots as well as all 4 in the shootout. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones saved 40 of 42 and was 3 of 4 in the shootout.

Utah's record goes to 4-2-1-1 on the season, while Tulsa's record is now 5-3-0-1. The Grizzlies are home for a 3 games series against the Kansas City Mavericks on January 15th and 16th at 7:10 pm and January 18th at 5:10 pm. Tickets for all 3 games are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with masks required and social distancing.

3 stars.

1. Roman Durny (Tulsa) - 35 of 37 saves, 4 for 4 in the shootout.

2. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 40 of 42 saves, 3 of 4 in the shootout.

3. Danny Moynihan (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

