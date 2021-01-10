Oilers Sweep Grizzlies with Shootout Win

TULSA, OK - The Oilers took six out of six points this weekend, closing out with a 3-2 shootout win over Utah at the BOK Center on Sunday.

For the first time on the weekend, Utah opened the scoring. Defenseman Matt Abt received a feed from Diego Cuglietta, rifling the shot past Roman Durny. Tulsa continued their trend of outshooting their opponent, planting 17 onto Peyton Jones.

The Oilers' opening goal came almost exactly 20 minutes after the first tally of the game. Danny Moynihan nailed his team-leading fifth goal of the season, guiding the puck against the grain and into the back of the net 17 seconds before the half-way point of the contest. Max Golod set the goal up, floating a saucer pass into the left circle for Moynihan. Golod added a goal himself at the 13:49 mark of the second period. Adam Pleskach threw the puck toward the net, finding Golod, who snuck between the circles before guiding a lethal wrister past Jones. Tulsa's 2-1 lead was short-lived. Charlie Gerard pounced on a defensive error before undressing Durny on an uncontested breakaway with 1:28 left in the period.

Both teams left the final frame scoreless. Durny turned away 13 chances, and Jones stopped eight, bringing his save total to 41.

The extra frame was also goalless, despite the Grizzlies starting the overtime with a power play. Tulsa had zero shots to Utah's four.

It took four shootout rounds to decide the outcome. Charlie Sampair beat Jones low blocker to close out the game, extending the Oilers' winning streak to four games.

Tulsa travels to Rapid City for a three-in-three series in the Black Hills on Jan. 15, 16 and 17. The three contests will be the first three meetings between the two squads this season

