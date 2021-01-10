ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 10, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Dominic Cormier, D
Brandon Fehd, D
Alex Rodriguez, F
Wheeling:
Ben Freeman, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Cam Johnson, G loaned to Columbus
Indy:
Delete D.J. Busdeker, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Add Matt Greenfield, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/9]
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9) [1/9]
Orlando:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Rapid City:
Add Hunter Garlent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Hedden, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve
