ECHL Transactions - January 10

January 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 10, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Dominic Cormier, D

Brandon Fehd, D

Alex Rodriguez, F

Wheeling:

Ben Freeman, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Cam Johnson, G loaned to Columbus

Indy:

Delete D.J. Busdeker, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Add Matt Greenfield, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/9]

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9) [1/9]

Orlando:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Rapid City:

Add Hunter Garlent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Hedden, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve

