Durny, Oilers Shutout Grizzlies

TULSA, OK- The Oilers continued their winning streak, remaining undefeated in 2021 by topping the Utah Grizzlies 1-0 at the BOK Center on Saturday.

For the second-straight night, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period. Parker Gahagen dominated the frame, stopping 16 of 16 Tulsa shots. Roman Durny answered the bell, stopping all seven shots when called upon.

The second period was just as scoreless as the first, with the goaltenders swapping positions as save leaders. Durny stopped all 12 shots, and Gahagen turned aside all nine of the Oilers' chances to leave both teams scoreless through 40 minutes.

A former member of the Utah Grizzlies, J.C. Brassard ripped a shot from the right point toward Gahagen, finding Adam Pleskach on the tip to give the Oilers the lone goal of the game 2:48 into the final frame.

Durny's 26-save performance earned him the first star of the game. The Slovakian native's stellar play helped extend Tulsa's win streak to three-straight games.

The Oilers look to close out the three-in-three weekend with their fourth-consecutive win. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m., with tickets still available through the Oilers' office.

