'Tugas Return to the Jack, Set to Face Top Prospect in Baseball

August 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home on Monday, August 12, as they welcome the top prospect in baseball - SS Wander Franco - and the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a four-game series. Among the highlights of the set is a Taste of Daytona Night on Monday, a Silver Slugger Night on Tuesday, a Wishful Wednesday and Bark in the Park Night, and another Bud Light Thirsty Thursday.

The series gets underway on August 12 with a Belly Buster Monday presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket price, fans can enjoy a buffet of all-you-can-eat ballpark favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn. The Tortugas will also host Taste of Daytona Night at the park with local eateries around Daytona Beach and Volusia County handing out samples along the Riverwalk. First pitch for the series opener is slated for 7:05 p.m.

It will be a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare at the ballpark on Tuesday, August 13. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. The evening's contest is registered to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fun and community will be center stage on August 14 with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. The series finale will get underway at 7:05 p.m.

The series wraps up on August 15 with a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans are encouraged to come out and be a part of the biggest party in Central Florida, as draft beers and fountain sodas can be purchased for just $1 all evening long. First pitch for the series' finale is penciled in for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all four games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Monday: LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-2, 2.44 ERA) vs. RHP Mac Sceroler (4-3, 3.91 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Tuesday: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 2.29 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (7-8, 3.86 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: RHP Stephen Woods Jr. (9-2, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Jared Solomon (0-7, 4.89 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Thursday: RHP Drew Strotman (0-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Lillie (2-7, 3.36 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.