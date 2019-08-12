Miracle and Mets Postponed; DH on Tuesday
August 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A constant rain in Fort Myers led to the postponement of Monday's series opener between the Fort Myers Miracle and the St. Lucie Mets. The clubs will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Game one of Tuesday's twin bill is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games of the doubleheader are seven innings.
