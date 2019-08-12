Stone Crabs Squeak Past Tortugas, 3-2

August 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After Daytona tied it in the eighth, Charlotte took the lead on a throwing error in the ninth, as the Stone Crabs squeaked past the Tortugas, 3-2, in front of 1,411 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday night.

Down 2-1 after seven and a half, Daytona (22-31, 57-61) sparked a two-out rally with back-to-back singles by 3B Alejo López (2-3, R, RBI) and CF Jameson Hannah (1-3, SO). With runners at first and third, SS José García (2-4, 2B, RBI) hit a broken-bat roller to second. The throw to first was late, as López scored on the infield knock to tie it at two.

In the top of the ninth, Charlotte (38-15, 73-46) sparked a rally with a one-out walk to RF Izzy Wilson (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO). Following a 3B Zach Rutherford (2-3) base-hit that scooted the go-ahead run to third, 2B Jake Palomaki (2-5, R) laid down a squeeze bunt. The Tortugas got Wilson in a rundown but a throwing error on the play allowed the man to score and put the Stone Crabs in front, 3-2.

Daytona would put the tying run aboard with two out in the ninth, but a pop up in the infield brought an end to the contest.

The Stone Crabs scooted out to an early 2-0 advantage with runs in each of the first two frames. Palomaki began the contest with a single and proceeded to swipe second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly to left by C Ronaldo Hernández (0-4, RBI, 2 SO).

An inning later, DH Moisés Gómez (2-4, R, HR, RBI, SO) cracked a 3-1 pitch over the fence in left field for a solo home run. The right-handed slugger's 14th homer of the season gave Charlotte a 2-0 advantage.

It was not until the bottom of the third when the Tortugas put a dent in the scoreboard. RF Lorenzo Cedrola (1-3, R, SO) singled up the middle and scooted all the way to third on a stolen base and a missed catch error. López would ultimately get Daytona a run with a sacrifice fly to right.

Neither starter received a decision on Monday, despite both twirling quality starts. RHP Mac Sceroler (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 SO) hurled his fifth quality effort in his last six starts for Daytona, while Charlotte's LHP Michael Plassmeyer (7.0 IP, 4 H, R, 6 SO) yielded just one unearned run over seven frames.

Despite picking up a blown save, RHP Chandler Raiden (1.1 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) collected his sixth victory for the Stone Crabs. LHP Trey Cumbie (0.2 IP, BB) entered with one out in the ninth and garnered his second save.

Even though he did not give up an earned run, Tortugas RHP Connor Bennett (1.0 IP, H, R, BB, 2 SO) suffered his second defeat in the Florida State League.

The series continues on Tuesday with a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, as well, presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Daytona is expected hand the ball to RHP Austin Orewiler (7-8, 3.86 ERA) in the second game of the set. The Stone Crabs are scheduled to have LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 2.29 ERA) toe the slab.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

