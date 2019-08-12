Threshers Bats Silenced in Clearwater

Clearwater, FL. - Dunedin rode momentum of their doubleheader sweep yesterday, and beat the Clearwater Threshers by the final score of 2-0 in game one of a four game series.

GAME ONE

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2) was seeking his first Advanced-A win in his third outing, and stifled Clearwater hitters with five scoreless, striking out five and retiring 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced. The lone hit given up by Woods Richardson was a first inning single to Daniel Brito.

The Blue Jays offense pushed across a run in the bottom of the first when Alejandro Kirk singled back up the middle to score Reggie Pruitt from second. In the bottom of the seventh, Dunedin tacked on an insurance run. Kirk smacked a double to left center, advanced to third on a fly-ball out off the bat of Demi Orimoloye, and scored on a wild pickoff throw by Rafael Marchan to make it 2-0 Dunedin.

The best chance to score for Clearwater came in the top of the eighth, but with the bases loaded, RHP Emerson Jimenez induced a fly-ball out off the bat Brito.

LHP Ethan Lindow started for Clearwater and although he pitched five innings, and gave up just one run, the 20 year old was tagged with the loss.

The two teams will flip the page to tomorrow and play game two of the four game set. RHP Kyle Johnston (0-2, 11.05) makes the start for Dunedin against RHP Andrew Brown (3-6, 6.72) who gets the ball for Clearwater. The first pitch is set for 7:00 E.T. with live play-by-play coverage beginning at 6:45 E.T. across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network powered by TuneIn.

