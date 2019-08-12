Mets, Miracle Postponed on Monday

August 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Miracle had their series opener at Hammond Stadium postponed by rain on Monday.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m.

There will be a 30 minute break in between games. Both games are set for seven innings.

