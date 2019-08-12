Fire Frogs Begin Five-Game Series with Marauders on Belly Buster Monday

KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The Fire Frogs begin what is one of just three remaining 2019 home series on Monday afternoon versus the Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates). The set begins with a twin bill on Monday at Osceola County Stadium. The clubs will play two seven-inning games with a 30-minute recess in between to makeup for a July 7 rainout in Bradenton.

This series continues a nine-game home stand for Florida, lasting through Thursday afternoon. The Fire Frogs and Marauders will play five games over a four-day stretch.

Monday, August 12th vs. Bradenton Marauders (Double Header): 4:00 p.m. (gates open 3:00 p.m.)

Belly Buster Monday: all you can eat burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and admission to the games for $19. Fans can start enjoying the Belly Buster food at 6 p.m.

FREE BEER PROMOTION: Beer is FREE from first pitch till the Marauders score their first run of the second game. Free beer will not be given out during the first game.

Tuesday, August 13th vs. Bradenton Marauders: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Wednesday, August 14th vs. Bradenton Marauders: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)!

Thursday, August 15th vs. Bradenton Marauders: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Make sure to visit our concession stands to get a rundown of all the mixed drink specials available!

