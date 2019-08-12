Precipition Mangles Marauders and Fire Frogs Opener
August 12, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release
KISSIMMEE, FLA.: Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, Monday afternoon's regularly scheduled 4 p.m. double header between the Florida Fire Frogs and Bradenton Marauders at Osceola County Stadium was postponed. The games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon with the first pitch of game one taking place at 4 p.m. Two seven inning games will be played with a 30-minute break in the middle.
NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs home stand continues with $2 for Tuesday specials tomorrow. Enjoy two corn dogs for $5, two pulled pork sandwiches for $8, and $2 sodas.
