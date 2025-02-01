Triolo Fills the Net in Rush's 12-8 Win
February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
San Diego, CA - Mike Triolo had the hot stick early as the Saskatchewan Rush grinded out a 12-8 road win over the San Diego Seals.
The 6'8 forward scored three goals on his first three shots of the game, locking in a natural hat trick in the opening five minutes and added his fourth of the game in the second half.
20-year-old netminder Thomas Kiazyk finished his second career start making 36 saves for his second straight win. Robert Church and Zach Manns both had two goals and six assists on offence.
Next up, the Rush take on Dane Dobbie and the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday, February 14th.
