Bandits Play FireWolves in Buffalo's Opening Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup Game

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Well-rested from their fourth bye week of the season, the Buffalo Bandits will take on the Albany FireWolves in Buffalo's first game of the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

The game will be broadcast on CW23 and ESPN+, while Canadian viewers can watch the game live on either TSN+ or the new NLL+ streaming platform. A radio broadcast will air locally on 1520 AM.

Here's everything you need to know before the intra-state matchup.

Last Time Out

The Bandits dominated the Philadelphia Wings 19-14 on Jan. 18, leading from start to finish, in a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the NLL standings.

Buffalo got out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter and then blew the game open with a 10-goal second quarter, one that included Josh Byrne getting six goals as part of a 12-point night (7+5).

Philadelphia controlled the momentum of the second half but couldn't get within a goal of the league leaders, falling to Buffalo and extending the Bandits' season-opening win streak to five games.

"I was hoping that it wasn't going to be that close," head coach John Tavares said after the game. "It ended up being closer than we'd like, but, again, we found a way to win and that's what matters."

Tucker Out Lymphoma Night

Every season starting in 2014, the Bandits have hosted a Tucker Out Lymphoma Night honoring the life of Tucker Williams. Tucker, the son of former Bandits player and Desert Dogs head coach and general manager Shawn Williams and the younger brother of FireWolves forward Dyson Williams, passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma on Dec. 17, 2014, at just 8 years old.

This season, a tournament aspect was added in which Albany, Buffalo and Las Vegas will each play three games to determine the inaugural winner of the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup. Saturday's matchup will be Buffalo's first in the cup but Albany's second after a 12-11 overtime loss to Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

"I can tell you one thing and I'm comfortable speaking for all three teams and the players on all three teams, they want to win this just as much as anything else," Bandits Sr. Director of Lacrosse Operations Scott Loffler said. "It means that much to them. (The cup) is something fun, but it's also something very meaningful and impactful to them."

Surveying the Stats

While the Bandits have played five games, the fewest of any NLL team, multiple players have still put themselves near the top of multiple statistical categories in the league:

-Dhane Smith and Byrne have been dishing out passes like few others, ranking second and ninth in the league in assists with 38 and 29, respectively. With seven goals against Philadelphia, Byrne brought his goal total to 16, tied for 14th best in the NLL and two goals outside of the top 10. Smith and Byrne, with their dual-threat abilities as scorers and passers, are sixth and tied for eighth, respectively, with 48 and 45 points.

Ian MacKay is one of six players in the league with multiple shorthanded goals, having scored two so far this season. He's tied for second in the league, one behind Philadelphia's Brennan O'Neill.

Matt Vinc has been one of the best goalies in the NLL this season. He ranks third in goals-against average (9.55) and is tied with Ottawa's Zach Higgins for first in save percentage (81 percent).

Vinc credited Paul Dawson for his record 62-save performance against Rochester, citing Dawson's getting in front of so many shot attempts. Dawson blocked five shots in that game and has 12 this season, tied for third most in the NLL.

Connor Farrell, since signing with the Bandits last March, has been one of the best faceoff specialists in the league. He's showcased that this season by winning 94 of the 146 faceoffs he's taken, good for a 64-percent win rate, the third best in the NLL.

Players to Watch: Chris Cloutier vs. Dyson Williams

Cloutier, in his first game back from injured reserve, had two goals and two assists to bring his season point total to nine (7+2) through three games.

He had a hat trick against Ottawa on Dec. 13 before missing the next two games on IR. Following the win against Philadelphia, Tavares spoke about Cloutier's return to the turf and what he adds to the offense.

"Chris is a great goal scorer," Tavares said. "He's a pure goal scorer and it's nice to have his touch back in the lineup. That's the one thing he knows how to do, is put the ball in the back of the net no matter where he's standing on the floor."

Williams, as well as his former Duke teammate O'Neill, have been two of the best rookies in the league, and the Bandits get to face them in back-to-back games.

Williams was the first overall pick in the 2023 NLL Draft and after spending his last year of eligibility at Duke for the 2024 season, made his debut in the league this season. He has 12 goals and 17 assists through eight games, tied with O'Neill for the rookie lead.

Scouting the FireWolves

After facing the Bandits in the 2024 NLL Finals, the Albany FireWolves come into the game at the bottom of the NLL standings with a 2-6 record after losing 17-13 to Saskatchewan on Jan. 25.

Alex Simmons (49), Tye Kurtz (40) and Ethan Walker (39) make up the FireWolves' top three scorers while Doug Jamieson has been their primary goalkeeper this season, playing all but 12 minutes. Through eight games he has a 11.31 GAA and 79% save percentage.

"I'm sure they have a bone to pick with us after they lost to us in the championship last year," Tavares said. "They're 2-6 this season and we beat them last year, so they have a lot of motivation coming in (to Buffalo). They're one, a desperate lacrosse team. Two, they lost to us in the finals and they're a great team with a lot of offense and young talent."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.