Player Transactions
February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Albany FireWolves have released Cameron Pilon from the Active Roster.
The Albany FireWolves have signed Cameron Pilon to the Practice Player List.
The Albany FireWolves have placed Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Georgia Swarm have released Grant Breyo from the Practice Player List.
The Georgia Swarm have released Richie Connell from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Richie Connell to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Rubisch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Tre Leclaire on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
The San Diego Seals have released Justin Sykes from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Justin Sykes to the Practice Player List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jack Naso on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Frank Scigliano on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
