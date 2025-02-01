Wings Come Up Short Against Rochester

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Rochester Knighthawks stifled the Philadelphia Wings' effort to get to six wins on the season Saturday night, quieting a potent offense in a 15-12 win at Wells Fargo Center. The Wings lost on their home floor for the first time this season, but still exit Week 10 in the NLL with a 5-3 record on the season.

The teams played a back-and-forth contest through the first seven minutes, with Philadelphia holding a 3-2 lead after Joe Resetarits scored his first of five on the contest. But Rochester answered with a 3-0 run to take a 5-3 lead, and the Wings would not pull in front for the rest of the night.

The Wings got three of the next four to tie the game at 6-6, but Rochester eventually pulled away for a 9-7 halftime lead and then outscored Philadelphia 4-1 in the third quarter. Connor Fields put one home with six-tenths of a second left in the third quarter to give the Knighthawks their first five-goal lead of the night at 13-8.

The Wings chipped away at that lead a bit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Rochester 4-2, but it wasn't enough to erase the deficit.

Resetarits continued his career season with an eight-point game (5G, 3A) and Mitch Jones also had an eight-point night with a goal and seven assists. Blaze Riorden and Phil Caputo scored twice each, and Holden Cattoni and Brennan O'Neill accounted for the other two goals. Nick Damude made 47 saves in absorbing the loss.

The win for Rochester didn't just come in outscoring the Wings, but also holding Philadelphia to just 43 shots on the contest. The Knighthawks also stayed out of the box, sidelining the Wings' league-best 71-percent power play. Philadelphia only got one abbreviated man-advantage, which came in the third quarter, and on that advantage Rochester only permitted the Wings about 10 seconds of attack time while also scoring a shorthanded goal right after a 4-on-4 period came to an end.

Philadelphia will look to bounce back next Saturday when they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds in a 1pm game at Wells Fargo Center.

