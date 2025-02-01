Seals Lose to Saskatchewan Rush 12-8
February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
A 7-0 halftime deficit was too much to overcome as the Seals fell to the Saskatchewan Rush, 12-8, on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.
The Seals fought back valiantly to make it a game in the third period, outscoring the Rush 5-2 to climb back within 9-5. Rookie Trent DiCicco was a bright spot for the Seals as he set up three straight goals in the quarter, including two to Ben McIntosh and another to Rob Hellyer.
That was as close as the Seals would get though as the teams played even with three goals apiece in the fourth allowing the Rush to close out the 12-8 win.
With the loss, the Seals fall to 3-5 on the season while Saskatchewan improved to 6-2.
