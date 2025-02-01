Las Vegas Desert Dogs Fall to Georgia Swarm, 16-14

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS -- The Desert Dogs (2-6) hosted the Georgia Swarm (5-3) for their 3rd annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Night and the second game within the Tucker Out Cup. The night is held in honor of Head Coach and GM Shawn Williams' son Tucker, who in December 2014 passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma. After a high scoring affair, the Georgia Swarm would win the game 16-14, another tough loss for the Desert Dogs. Jackson Webster, Casey Jackson, and Jack Hannah would all score a hat trick in the game. Also, Jackson and Hannah both reached 100 career NLL assist plateau.

The Dogs came out to play in the first quarter, scoring the first two goals of the game courtesy of Casey Jackson and Adam Poitras. Jackson tucked his goal away from behind the net, while Poitras flung his shot past the Swarm goalie. This marked the second time this season that the Pack took a 2-0 lead to start a game. However, Georgia responded with three goals of their own during the first to take a 3-2 lead.

The Swarm extended their lead with two quick goals- one on a 2-on-1 breakaway and another during an offensive possession. Las Vegas found themselves down by three, but Kyle Killen fired a shot top shelf to cut into the deficit. However, the Swarm's offensive dominance continued as they added to their tally, making it 6-3 halfway through the second quarter.

Then, the "American Sniper" Jack Hannah lived up to his nickname, unleashing a wicked shot for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. After another Swarm goal, goalie Justin Geddie helped his team respond by launching a pass from his crease the length of the field to Jackson Webster, who capitalized on the breakaway- another career highlight early in his rookie campaign.

A Georgia penalty set up Hannah for his second goal of the night, marking his sixth two-goal game of the season. In a high-scoring second quarter with 10 combined goals, the Swarm entered halftime with a 9-6 lead.

Coming out of the break, Las Vegas had a powerplay that then capitalized on with a bounce goal from none other than Jack Hannah- his third goal of the night, securing a hat trick. Killen added his second goal of the game on an offensive push following a strong defensive stand by the Pack. Momentum seemed to be shifting in Las Vegas' favor, but Georgia quickly cooled things down with three goals of their own. Another high-scoring quarter saw the Swarm maintain control, leading 12-8 early in the third.

The Desert Dogs faced a four-goal deficit heading into the final 20 minutes of the game. Jackson leaped through the crease to notch his second goal of the night, but Georgia refused to give an inch, converting on a power play to restore their four-goal lead.

Las Vegas answered with a power play of their own, and Jackson had the second Desert Dog to secure a hat trick on the night. Then, with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, Webster fired a shot into the net, cutting the deficit to two.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Swarm held a 13-11 lead and extended it with a power-play goal. Georgia capitalized on two of their three man-advantage opportunities throughout the night.

Webster secured his third goal of the game, and Jonathan Donville added another with a pinpoint top-corner shot, igniting a late Desert Dogs comeback attempt. Though the Swarm responded with a goal, Donville struck again with a shot that barely trickled past the goalie, cutting the deficit to 15-14.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Georgia sealed the game with the last goal of the game, securing a 16-14 victory.

The Desert Dogs will look to shake this one off and will be back home on Valentine's Day for a battle with the Vancouver Warriors, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. PST.

LVDD POINT LEADERS

#33 Jack Hannah: 8 points (3G, 5A)

#21Kyle Killen: 6 points (2G, 4A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 5 points (3G, 2A)

#91 Jackson Webster: 5 points (3G, 2A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 5 points (2G, 3A)

