Albany FireWolves Fall to Buffalo Bandits on Tucker Out Lymphoma Night

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Albany FireWolves (2-7) fought to the very end, but ultimately fell 16-10 to the Buffalo Bandits (6-0) on Tucker Out Lymphoma Night at the KeyBank Center.

The FireWolves were once again led by Alex Simmons who finished the game with 7 points on 2 goals and 5 assists. FireWolves scoring was rounded out by Ethan Walker with 4 points (3g, 1a), Tye Kurtz with 4 points (2g, 2a), Travis Longboat with 4 points (1g, 3a), John Piatelli with 2 points (1g, 1a), and Carson Moyer adding 1 goal. Dyson Williams dished out 4 assists on the night that honored his late brother Tucker Williams. Andrew Kidd made 30 saves on 40 shots on net.

The game began with Walker scoring on the power play to put the FireWolves up 1-0. Buffalo would quickly respond with two quick goals to take the lead 2-1. Moyer then charged his way to the net and tied the game at 2-2. The Bandits would then build momentum and go on a four-goal run to take a 6-2 lead. Simmons scored his first goal of the game with under two minutes left in the quarter to stop the run and cut the score to 6-3.

Buffalo would control the second quarter as they scored four goals, but Kurtz would get one in the back of the net to head into halftime with the game at a score of 10-4.

In the third quarter, the Bandits got another quick goal to make it 11-4. Then it was Albany's turn to go on a run as they scored four goals in a row from Walker, Simmons, Longboat, and Kurtz to bring the score to 11-8 and end the quarter with some much-needed momentum.

In the final quarter, Buffalo was able to respond with two goals to stop the FireWolves run and increase their lead to 13-8. Walker would score another power play goal and Piatelli added another, but the Bandits quickly answered with three quick goals to erase any chance of a comeback for Albany and the FireWolves would fall 16-10.

Next up for the FireWolves is a bye week before they return home to MVP Arena on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

