Trio of Homers Beat Lancaster

Long Island cracked three homers to right field in a span of four innings on Wednesday night to defeat the Lancaster Barnstormers, 5-3, in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The loss eliminated the Barnstormers from playoff contention in 2021.

Dominic DiSabatino (11-9) carried a two-run lead into the top of the fifth when Vladimir Frias drove a two-out solo shot to right center. Two innings later, Ramon Flores planted a two-run homer onto the deck giving the Ducks a lead. Steve Lombardozzi added a leadoff shot off reliever Ryan Eades in the eighth.

Lancaster grabbed the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Melvin Mercedes led off with a double inside the third base bag. Scott Harkin retired the next two batters before LeDarious Clark smoked a single up the middle to drive in the run. Clark stole second and scored when Blake Gailen roped a double into the right field corner.

The Ducks tacked on their fifth run in the top of the eighth. With one out, Eades walked L.J. Mazzilli and Deibinson Romero in succession. Chris Shaw followed with an RBI single to right center for a 5-2 lead.

Lancaster had a chance against Rob Griswold in the bottom of the inning. The right-hander hit Clark with a pitch. Clark moved up on an infield out by Gailen and scored when Blake Allemand launched his 26th double of the year into the left field corner. Pinch hitter Kelly Dugan was also hit by a pitch, and Anderson De La Rosa beat out an infield single to load the bases.

Griswold retired both Cleuluis Rondon and Mercedes on pop ups to end the threat, then retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his seventh save.

Lancaster and Long Island conclude the three-game series on Thursday night. Brent Teller (5-1) will make the start against Anderson De Leon (5-7). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: De La Rosa has hit safely in a season-high nine straight...Clark stole his 28th base of the season...DiSabatino threw his eighth quality start.

