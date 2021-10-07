Courtney Hawkins, Austin Nicely Named Atlantic League Player, Pitcher of the Month

York Revolution pitcher Austin Nicely

(New York) - Lexington Legends outfielder Courtney Hawkins and York Revolution pitcher Austin Nicely have been named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's September Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month, respectively.

A veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants farm systems, not to mention the Atlantic League, Hawkins batted a commanding .412 in September and racked up 18 homers, 36 RBI, 32 runs, and 47 hits. The 10-year veteran led the league in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, extra base hits, and total bases and was second in RBI and runs scored.

Nicely was 4-0 for the month with a 3.41 ERA in five starts with 34.1 innings pitched. He allowed just 41 hits, 16 runs (13 earned), and 11 walks while striking out 18. A 2013 10th round MLB draft pick, Nicely spent four years in the Houston Astros farm system and at one point last month recorded an ERA of just 2.09 over seven starts.

"These are the kind of strong performances that teams depend on," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Hawkins was simply dominant at the plate, and Nicely has been a big factor in York's season and particularly their late surge. We're looking forward to seeing how they contribute to their teams' season-ending efforts."

