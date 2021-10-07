Long Island Takes Final Road Series of Season in Lancaster

October 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Ramon Flores at bat for the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) Ramon Flores at bat for the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 9-2 on Thursday night in the final road game of the regular season and finale of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Ducks first in the series finale with a two-run double by Vladimir Frias and a throwing error on Steve Lombardozzi's single that scored Frias. Chris Shaw then hit a mammoth solo home run to right-center field in the fourth off Barnstormers starter Brent Teller, extending he Ducks lead to 4-0.

Lancaster closed the gap to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double to left by Devon Torrence off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon. However, a five-run sixth extended the Ducks lead up to 9-2. Ramon Flores' two-run homer to right, Ty Kelly's RBI double to right, Frias' sac fly to left and Lombardozzi's RBI single to left highlighted the inning.

DeLeon (6-2) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five. Teller (5-2) took the loss, conceding nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and two walks over five innings with one strikeout.

Flores led the Flock with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Shaw added two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Frias drove in three runs.

The Ducks return home on Friday for the final series of the regular season, a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Pronto of Long Island. The team will be known as Los Ducks for the game and will be wearing special commemorative jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off from October 8 to October 10 at 3:30 p.m. via the LiveSource website and mobile app. Right-hander Joe Iorio (13-2, 4.70) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jhoendri Herrera (3-4, 9.95).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.