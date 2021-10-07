Lancaster Drops Series Finale, 9-2

Long Island's first five batters in the sixth inning collected hits to break the game open and send the Ducks to a 9-2 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the finale of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the Ducks already ahead, 4-2, Deibinson Romero took Brent Teller (5-2) into the left field corner for a double. Ramon Flores followed with his second homer in two nights for a 6-2 lead. Chris Shaw and Sal Giardina each singled, and Ty Kelly made it 7-2 with a double to right.

Kyle Johnson relieved Teller and froze the runners for one out on a grounder to third by Johnni Turbo. Vladimir Frias produced the fourth run of the inning on a sacrifice fly, and a bloop hit by Steve Lombardozzi gave the Ducks their final margin of victory.

Long Island broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third. Giardina picked a leadoff walk and went to second on a one-out single to left by Turbo. Frias drove home both runners with a double to the gap in right center. Lombardozzi followed with a single on a liner past shortstop, and Frias scored when Devon Torrence's throw from left went through third base and rolled away untouched.

The fourth Ducks run scored on Shaw's long homer to right center in the fourth.

Lancaster managed to cut that lead in half in the bottom of the fourth. Kelly Dugan walked to open the inning and went to third on a double by Blake Gailen. Both runners came home on a one-out double into the left field corner by Torrence.

A four-game weekend series between the Barnstormers and the High Point Rockers begins with a 6:30 doubleheader on Friday. Both games will last seven innings. Fans may tune in on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Donald Goodson struck out the side in the ninth in his 50th appearance of the season...Alejandro De Aza took the league lead with his sixth triple but was later tied by Lexington's Cole Sturgeon...Teller made five starts against only two clubs, Long Island and Southern Maryland.

