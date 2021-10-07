Rockers to Play Friday Doubleheader at Lancaster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Lancaster Barnstormers will play a doubleheader at Lancaster's Clipper Magazine Stadium on Friday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. The first game of the doubleheader will be a makeup game from a rainout between the two teams at Truist Point on September 22. The Rockers will be the home team in the first game.

The Rockers are in contention for an Atlantic League playoff berth. High Point is contending for the South Division second half title as well as a possible wild card berth into the postseason.

High Point's regular season will conclude with single games Saturday and Sunday at Lancaster.

