Fifth Straight Win Keeps Revs in First Place

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution finished off a season-best fifth consecutive victory and eighth in-a-row at home, doubling up the Charleston Dirty Birds, 6-3 on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park. The win keeps the Revs in first place by half a game with four to play in the regular season, as their magic number to clinch a North Division title shrinks to five. York will host Charleston in the regular season home finale on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Charleston was the first to score on Wednesday night. Scott Kelly led off the game with a double just inside the left field line. After a groundout from Alberto Callaspo moved Kelly to third, a sac fly to left by Jimmy Paredes plated Kelly for an early 1-0 lead.

The Dirty Birds tacked on another run in the third. Nate Easley singled to left and stole second to lead off the frame. For the 2-0 lead, Easley scored on an errant throw from Carlos Franco after Kelly laid down a bunt towards third.

York tied it up at 2-2 in the fifth. Mikey Reynolds continued his hitting ways with a leadoff double to left. Moving Reynolds to third, Lenin Rodriguez flied out to center for the first out. To cut Charleston's lead to one, James Harris cracked a single to left scoring Reynolds. Jack Kenley walked and Melky Mesa smacked a base hit up the middle to plate Harris for the 2-2 tie.

The tie was quickly broken a half inning later by the Dirty Birds. Leading off the sixth, Edwin Espinal launched a solo shot over the Arch Nemesis to put Charleston back in front 3-2.

Taking the lead for the first time, York put together their 35th bat-around inning of the season in the sixth with four runs for a 6-3 lead. Welington Dotel, the leadoff batter, was hit by a pitch from Dirty Birds starter Elih Villanueva. Benches cleared as words were exchanged between Dotel and Villanueva. No ejections resulted from the fracas and after play resumed, Osmy Gregorio tripled to right to tie the game at 3-3. With one out, Rodriguez dealt a double down the left field line to give York a 4-3 lead. Rodriguez's double started a string of four consecutive Revs hitters to reach base. For another run, Harris plated Rodriguez with a double of his own to left, his 20th of the season. A walk to Kenley put two on with one out for pinch-hitter JC Encarnacion. Capping the scoring and giving York a 6-3 lead, Encarnacion smacked his fifth pinch hit off the base of the Nemesis to score Harris.

York's bullpen took it from there as Edward Paredes, Alberto Rodriguez, and Jim Fuller each logged scoreless innings over the final three frames. Fuller nabbed his league-leading 28th save of the year, tying Rommie Lewis (2014) for second on the Revs' single-season list.

Victor Capellan (3-3) was first out of the bullpen and earned the win with scoreless work in the sixth.

Luis Sanchez took a no-decision and was solid again in his second start, allowing three runs (two earned) over five-plus innings.

York had previously won four consecutive games on five occasions this season as their fifth consecutive win establishes the Revs' longest streak since 2019. The eight consecutive home wins ties the third-longest home streak in club history and is the longest since a nine-gamer in 2015.

