Lawrence Stifles Southern Maryland, Rockers Bats Heat up in 10-1 Win

WALDORF, Md. - High Point pitcher Tommy Lawrence set the Rockers' franchise record with his 11th win of the year as High Point defeated Southern Maryland 10-1 on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The victory clinched the wild card berth for High Point in its pursuit of spot in the Atlantic League playoffs but in order for the wild card to be applicable, Long Island must repeat as North Division champs. Long Island defeated Lancaster 9-2 on Thursday night to tie the York Revolution for first in the North. Charleston clinched the South Division second half title with a win over York on Thursday.

Lawrence (11-4) went seven innings and allowed six hits while yielding just one run. He did not walk a single batter and struck out six. Lawrence surpassed the franchise record of Joe Van Meter who went 10-6 in 2019. Kolton Mahoney (8-7) was saddled with the loss for Southern Maryland.

Quincy Latimore, James McOwen and Logan Moore each finished with a pair of hits. Michael Russell, Moore and J.R. DiSarcina each drove in a pair of runs.

High Point scored two in the second when Giovanny Alfonzo brought home a run with an infield ground out and Moore doubled to plate Jay Gonzalez who had also doubled.

Jerry Downs hit his 22nd homer of the year, a solo shot, in the third to put High Point up 3-0.

The Rockers loaded the bases in the fourth when Russell singled to drive in three runs. Russell then scored on a single by Latimore to stake the Rockers to a 7-0 lead.

In the fifth, McOwen singled and scored on a triple by Moore to push High Point's lead to 8-0.

In the eighth, McOwen reached on an error and Gonzalez drew a walk before DiSarcina tripled to score both runners and leave the Rockers with a 10-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs finally tallied a single run off Lawrence in the seventh when Alex Crosby doubled and scored on a single by Tucker Nathans.

Joe Johnson threw a scoreless eighth inning while striking out two and Reece Karalus finished the game with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

Russell continues to lead the ALPB in batting average, finishing the night at .364 after going one-for-four.

The Rockers will begin their final series of the year on Friday when they visit the Lancaster Barnstormers for a 6:30 first pitch of a scheduled doubleheader. The Rockers will be the home team in the first game which will be a makeup game from a contest that was rained out at Truist Point on Sept. 22. Both games on Friday will be seven inning games.

