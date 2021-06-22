Tri-City ValleyCats Make Home History with No-Hitter

TROY, NY - Viva Los Puentes de Tri-City. After a prolonged wait, the Tri-City ValleyCats (6-16) debuted their alternate jerseys by making history at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Three 'Cats pitchers combined to toss the third no-hitter in program history and the first ever at home, as the ValleyCats took down the Sussex County Miners (15-7), 3-0.

The historic night joins August 6, 2015 and June 21, 2008 in the books as no-hit games in the 20-year history of the franchise, with each contest involving three Tri-City arms. Right-hander Parker Kelly (2-3) began the pitcher's duel in brilliant fashion, allowing the only two baserunners of the game defensively while striking out three over six innings. Kelly got help from battery-mate Daniel Angulo, who teamed up with shortstop Keaton Weisz to catch a Sussex County base runner stealing to cap the top of the third. Right-handed reliever Fransisco Jimenez retired all six batters he faced in order with four consecutive strikeouts, while closer Trey Cochran-Gill took down the side in order to earn his third save of the season.

Aside from the defense recording eight strikeouts and running its shutout innings total to 19 consecutive innings dating back to Saturday evening, the offense exploded for 11 hits, with a runner getting on base in every inning but the first. Angulo began the road to the 'Cats second straight shutout victory over the Miners by coming home on an RBI double from Juan Silverio in the home half of the third. Newly-signed infielder Nelson Molina then became the second Cat to homer in his team debut this season, launching a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth. The 'Cats had one more run in the tank for the home half of the seventh, with Silverio plating center fielder Mitch Piatnik on a sacrifice fly to give the game its final score.

Sussex County's Tyler Alexander (2-3) took the loss despite six strikeouts in seven innings on the mound, allowing all three earned runs on nine hits. Angulo logged his second three-hit game of the season at the plate, while Molina went 2-4 in his Tri-City debut.

The 'Cats will look to clinch their first series victory of the season on Wednesday evening, when they welcome the Miners back to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium at 6:30 pm to cap the five-game affair. Wednesday's game will mark Golf Night at the ballpark.

