Slammers Fall 3-2 in Opener to Otters

June 22, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers returned home this evening for the first game of a six game home stand and the first of three games against the Evansville Otters. A 3 run burst by the Otters in the top of the third proved too much for the Slammers to overcome, ending their winning streak at two games. Right-hander Cam Aufderhide took to the hill for Joliet.

With a slow start to the game the Otters struck first in the top of the third inning with three RBI's hit by Andy DeJesus, J.R. Davis, and Miles Gordon gave them a 3-0 lead early on in the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, Aufderhide was relieved by righty Brad VanAsdlen. Aufderheide tossed 3 strikeouts and faced a total of 25 batters. The pine was popping in the bottom of the sixth for the Slammers as they chipped away at the Otters' lead. Alonzo Jones came in on a wild pitch and a single by Jackson Dvorak brought Jarett Rindfleisch across the plate, bringing the tally to 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Mario Saumel relieved VanAsdlen. Samuel tallied up three strikeouts in the one and a half innings he took command of the mound. In the top of the ninth reliever Treavor Charpie came into the game for Joliet.

In their last at bat, the Slammers looked to come back into the game swinging but fell short with a strikeout, a fly ball to left field and a grounder to second. The Otters pitching kept the Slammers at a standstill, securing a victory for them in game one of the series and keeping their own hot streak going.

The next home game will be on Wednesday June 22nd. Gametime is at 7:05 p.m and will be the second game in the series against the Otters.

