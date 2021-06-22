Boomers Slug Past Windy City

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers built a big early lead and amassed 15 hits in a 12-3 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday night in the opener of a three game series at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg built an early lead by scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the first. Angelo Gumbs opened the scoring by singling home Chase Dawson. Luke Becker tallied a two-run single and Clint Hardy added an RBI single as the Boomers sent 10 to the plate in the first. Windy City plated a pair of runs in the second before the Boomers came back with three more in the bottom of the inning. Quincy Nieporte nailed his eighth homer of the season, a two-run blast, and Hardy lifted a sacrifice fly. Matt Bottcher doubled home a run in the fourth and Hardy drilled a two-run homer to extend the lead to 10-2.

Orlando Rodriguez earned the win, working 5.1 innings before leaving after taking a liner off his hand. Stephen Chamblee tossed 2.2 innings and Kristian Scott closed the win with a perfect ninth. The offense slugged 15 hits including six for extras bases in the win. Hardy drove home four while Bottcher and Nick Ames reached base five times each. Nieporte, Dawson and Bottcher all notched three hits. Schaumburg has scored over 10 runs in a game four times this year while notching multiple homers on six occasions. The Boomers own 10 games with 10 or more hits including back-to-back contests.

The Boomers (13-11) continue the series tomorrow night with LHP Bryan Ketchie making his professional debut against LHP Jake Fisher (1-2, 6.65). Enjoy ballpark themed bingo on Wednesday as well as an All You Can Eat Wednesday featuring all-you-can-eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts for $10. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

