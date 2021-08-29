Tri-City Falls in Weekend Finale

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-40) looked to sweep the rival Sussex County Miners (46-35) on a beautiful Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BlueShield of Northeastern New York. A crowd of over 4300 showed up for NFL Night, featuring a youth jersey giveaway, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, presented by Rensselaer County.

The night started with a bang. After tying both the franchise's single-season and all-time home run records in last night's game, Denis Phipps sent Dwayne Marshall's (3-1) first pitch of the day 428 feet from home plate, soaring over the fence in right-center field. The Miners answered with eight unanswered runs in two innings, chasing Tri-City starter Josh Hiatt (5-4) after 2.2 innings and 74 pitches.

The 'Cats slowly chipped away at the Sussex County lead, until the bottom of the eighth, when Denis Phipps would once again deliver. His second home run of the night came in the form of a grand slam, cutting the Miners' lead to two.

Sussex County righty Jalen Miller Sr., who has been utilized as both a closer and starter this season, ended the big inning for Tri-City, as well as the game, in relief of Alex Demchak.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 11 TRI-CITY 9

W: Dwayne Marshall (3-1)

L: Josh Hiatt (5-4)

S: Jalen Miller Sr. (8)

ValleyCats baseball is back at "the Joe" on Tuesday, when the New Jersey Jackals arrive for four games in three days, featuring a doubleheader on Tuesday for "SouthPaw's Not-So-Scary Halloween!" First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST.

