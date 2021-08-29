Florence Drops Final Game of Homestand to Southern Illinois

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls fell for the first time at home against the Southern Illinois Miners on the 2021 season in an 11-5 loss at Y'alls Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

On a 90-degree day in Northern Kentucky, the bats scorched a combined 28 hits between the two teams. Southern Illinois jumped out to an early lead with a long five-run inning in the first against Florence starter Pablo Arevalo.

Frank Valentino was a bright spot for the Y'alls pitching staff, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on four hits. Sunday marked his first relief outing of the 2021 season.

Offensively, Florence was led yet again by right fielder Axel Johnson and second baseman Andres Rios. Each batter hit safely twice, Johnson added two RBI and scored once while Rios crossed home plate twice. Third baseman Chad Sedio knocked in his 60th RBI of the season.

Arevalo earned the loss, going 2.0 innings of eight-run baseball. Miners starter Stevie Ledesma earned his fifth win of the season, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings of work.

The Y'alls have an off day on Monday before traveling to Crestwood, Illinois to begin a 10-game road trip at the Windy City ThunderBolts.

