Evansville Puts on Offensive Display to Take Series

Sauget, IL - Evansville takes the rubber match against Gateway in commanding fashion with a 15-1 victory.

Josh Allen smashed a two-run home run scoring Andy DeJesus, who doubled to lead-off the game, in the first inning to make it 2-0 Evansville right away.

The Otters scored another in the second inning with an RBI single from Miles Gordon scoring Gary Mattis pushing the score to 3-0.

Jack Harris picked up his second home run in as many games in the third inning to pull the Grizzlies back within two at 3-1.

Three solo home runs from DeJesus, Jeffrey Baez, and Riley Krane, the last two coming back-to-back, made the Otters lead comfortable again at 6-1 in the fifth inning.

Evansville scored five more in the seventh highlighted by Baez's second home run of the game and his sixth in the last six games to break the game open at 11-1.

Polo Portela went seven innings allowing five hits, one walk, and one run that was earned to go along with four strikeouts for Evansville.

John Schultz capped off the offensive beatdown with a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning giving Evansville a 15-1 lead.

The Schaumburg Boomers will come to GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday to face the Grizzlies with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 CT.

