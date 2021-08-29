ThunderBolts Swept in Doubleheader

CRESTWOOD, IL - After suffering a late loss in game one of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, the ThunderBolts dropped game two 14-6 for their fourth straight loss in a weekend series against the Joliet Slammers at Ozinga Field.

The ThunderBolts (37-47) carried a late lead in game one. They fell behind 2-0 on two early solo home runs but the Bolts stormed back with five unanswered runs. John Sechen, Jack Strunc and Brynn Martinez each had RBI singles as the Bolts built a 5-2 lead after five innings.

Joliet (33-50) fought back with two runs in the sixth and wrested the lead away in the seventh. They batted around and scored six runs on seven hits to capture the 10-5 win.

Brett Smith (4-2) picked up the win in relief and Brayden Bonner (1-1) was unable to secure the save as he took the loss.

The ThunderBolts took a lead again in game two, taking advantage of some wildness to score four runs on two hits in the fourth inning. Nikola Vasic hit an RBI single in the rally that put the Bolts ahead 4-2.

The game was all Joliet from that point on, though. They scored 12 straight runs, including six in the third to pull away.

The Bolts got two hits apiece from Vasic, Martinez and Anthony Rios. They also stole seven bases in the game, giving them 184 for the season, which ties the league record, but their offensive effort wasn't enough for the win. The highlight on the pitcher's mound came from Jack Strunc, who threw a scoreless seventh inning in his pitching debut.

Mario Samuel (2-2) was the winner with a scoreless inning and Garrett Christman (0-1) started and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts begin their next home series on Tuesday, as they welcome the Florence Y'alls on Value Tuesday. All tickets and hot dogs are just two dollars. Kenny Mathews (6-9, 5.13) starts for the Bolts. Tickets, along with links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

