Washington Takes Series on Star Wars Night

WASHINGTON, Pa. - In an important rubber game against Équipe Québec Sunday on Star Wars Night at Wild Things Park, Washington got a good start from Daren Osby and got a good bit of offense early before a four-run fifth allowed the Wild Things to pull away and get back to nine games over .500 with a 7-1 win. Sussex County's win allowed the Miners to stay a game up in the Northeast Division race despite Washington's victory.

The Wild Things struck first in the first on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Grant Heyman. Équipe Québec scored to tie the game in the third inning on an error but Washington would take the lead right back in the bottom half of the inning. After Andrew Sohn tripled to right center to start the inning, Scotty Dubrule singled him home to make it 2-1 before eventually scoring himself on a wild pitch that also was a dropped third strike to Heyman, who reached but didn't score.

Washington added four more in the fifth to help allow the hosts to pull away from the visitors. Grant Heyman got his second and third RBI of the day with a two-run homer to right, his 10th of the season. A two-run double by Czech down the line in the fifth allowed Washington to extend its lead to 7-1.

Daren Osby allowed one run, unearned, in his six innings of work to get his fourth win of the year. It was his first win since August 1 and got him to 4-4 in his third start against Équipe Québec this season. BJ Sabol tossed a scoreless seventh, Zach Strecker a scoreless eighth and Dan Kubiuk a scoreless ninth to finish the game. The pitching staff faced the minimum from the start of the fourth inning to the finish.

Washington will get its final scheduled day off Monday before continuing the homestand by welcoming the New York Boulders, who sit in third place in the Atlantic Division after a series loss to New Jersey. The games scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at Wild Things Park all start at 7:05 p.m. The Wild Things are one game back in the Northeast Division with the three games at home before the big series with Sussex County in Augusta, New Jersey over Labor Day weekend.

