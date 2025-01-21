Sports stats



Grand Rapids Gold

Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week: January 21

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video


As good as Gold! After averaging 34 points and 5 rebounds on 50% shooting from 3-point range in a 2-0 week for the Grand Rapids Gold, Two-Way Denver Nuggets guard Trey Alexander is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 13-19.
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central