Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week: January 21
January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
As good as Gold! After averaging 34 points and 5 rebounds on 50% shooting from 3-point range in a 2-0 week for the Grand Rapids Gold, Two-Way Denver Nuggets guard Trey Alexander is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 13-19.
