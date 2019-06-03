Trent Grisham Named Southern League Player of the Week

PEARL, MS - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Trent Grisham has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for May 27 to June 2. Grisham becomes the second Shuckers player to take home the award in 2019, joining Weston Wilson. Biloxi swept the weekly Southern League awards as Alec Bettinger was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week, the first time in team history the Shuckers have taken home both awards in a week.

Over six games, Grisham slashed .409/.517/1.136 while leading the league in RBI (12), runs scored (8), extra-base hits (9), slugging percentage and OPS (1.654). He tied for the league lead in doubles (5) and home runs (3) and finished third in walks (8). The 22-year-old struck out just twice in 28 plate appearances and recorded three multi-hit games during the week.

Prior to the start of the league week, Grisham came a double shy of the cycle on May 26 in Mobile, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and a run scored. He carried that momentum into Tuesday's series opener against the Smokies, going 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored.

On Friday night, Grisham helped spur the Shuckers' comeback from a 4-0 hole, doubling in the sixth before coming in to score the first Biloxi run of the game. Grisham then doubled in a pair of runners in his ensuing at bat in the seventh and scored two batter later to tie the game. With the scored knotted at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Grisham cranked a go-ahead three-run homer to right, putting Biloxi in front for good. The Brewers #30 prospect finished Friday night 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. It was just the second time in Grisham's career he's recorded a five-RBI game.

The hot streak continued for Grisham on Saturday night when he reached base safely all six times he stepped to the plate against Tennessee. The Fort Worth, TX native walked in his first at bat before doubling in the third and launching a solo home run in the fifth. He was walked three times during the rest of the game, including an intentional walk to load the bases in extra innings.

At Trustmark Park on Sunday evening, Grisham homered for the third time in three days, hitting a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. It's just the fifth time in Shuckers history a batter has homered in at least three consecutive days. Grisham also added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, giving him four RBI on the evening.

Taken by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Grisham is currently second in the Southern League in total bases (96) and extra-base hits (24), third in OPS (.837) and walks (31), tied for third in RBI (31), tied for fourth in home runs (9) and fifth in slugging percentage (.482). This is the first Player of the Week honor for Grisham in his career.

