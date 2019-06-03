Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, June 3 at Pensacola

June 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Monday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Cody Poteet (3-3, 2.33 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Blue Wahoos LHP Charlie Barnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

SHRIMP STORM PAST BLUE WAHOOS IN 10

The Jumbo Shrimp scored a run in the ninth before adding five tallies in the 10th on Sunday to beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-6. Jacksonville broke a scoreless tie in the third inning on Brian Miller's two-run triple. Stone Garrett launched a solo home run in the fourth to make it 3-0. However, a four-run Pensacola sixth inning put the Jumbo Shrimp in a 4-3 hole. In the ninth, Anfernee Seymour, who collected three hits and three RBIs, laced an RBI single to tie the game. An error brought in the first Jacksonville run of the 10th inning. J.C. Millan banged an RBI double, Corey Bird looped an RBI single and Seymour added another RBI two-bagger to widen the margin to 9-4. Travis Blankenhorn's two-run home run in the 10th inning was not enough for the Blue Wahoos to crawl back in the game.

POTWEET DECK

Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Cody Poteet came into his start on April 25 with a 5.06 ERA. In the six starts since then, however, the 24-year-old has seen that figure plummet to 2.33. Poteet, who toes the rubber for Jacksonville on Monday in Pensacola, has surrendered just seven runs, five earned, on 27 hits in 38.0 innings over his last six outings for a 1.18 ERA. During that span, he has fanned 22 against seven walks. Interestingly, Poteet's success this year has not come by missing a lot of opposing bats. Of the 107 pitchers who have compiled at least 20.0 innings in the Southern League this season, Poteet has the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (15.1 percent), 14th-lowest swinging-strike rate (9.2 percent) and 17th-lowest K-BB% (9.0 percent).

FOURTEEN POINTS

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched at least one hit in 14 consecutive games, one contest away from the longest Double-A hitting streak this season and tied with Magneuris Sierra for the longest hitting roll of any Jumbo Shrimp batter in 2019. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 21-for-57, batting .368 with seven RBIs and five walks to post a .419 on-base percentage. On the season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 42.2 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 20.9 percent of the time, the fifth-lowest such mark of the 119 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS, MAKE LEMONADE

Heading into play on May 23, the Jumbo Shrimp had scored just 113 runs in their first 46 games (2.5 per game) en route to a woeful 16-30 record. The club had also posted the worst on-base percentage (.278), slugging percentage (.288) and OPS (.565) out of the 120 teams in full-season Minor League Baseball. However, in the 10 games since then, Jacksonville has gone 7-3, tallying 47 runs (4.7 per game). The club has registered a .257/.323/.348 batting line during this 10-game span.

ERROR 404: NOT FOUND

After making five errors in their series with Mississippi from May 22-26, Jacksonville has now gone six games in a row without a miscue - the first time all year the Jumbo Shrimp have recorded six straight error-free contests. Jacksonville's errorless streak stands at 57 innings heading into play on Monday. The club also boasts a .718 defensive efficiency on the season, a figure that would rank in a tie for seventh in Major League Baseball.

HEAD START

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 36 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.62 ERA (62 ER in 212.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 61 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 171 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 170 hits (7.2 H/9).

FOUR SQUARE

Jacksonville knocked off Pensacola 9-6 on Sunday, marking the ninth time in the last 14 games that the Jumbo Shrimp have eclipsed the four-run marker. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, the four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 19-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 34 of their 56 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-30 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 17 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.