Biscuits Slip Past Smokies, 3-2

June 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - It got dicey late, but the Biscuits (33-23) hung on and beat the Tennessee Smokies (28-28), 3-2, in the first Monday night game of the year at Riverwalk Stadium to even the series at a game apiece.

Matt Krook opened for the sixth time for the Biscuits this season, and after tossing a scoreless first, allowed an RBI-single to Eddy Martinez in the second that put the Smokies up, 1-0. Tyson Miller (3-3) was outstanding on the other side for Tennessee, striking out 11 batters over seven innings.

The Biscuits would find their only offensive breakthrough against the right-hander with the bases empty and two outs in the second, when Brett Sullivan whacked a double. Robbie Tenerowicz then clubbed his third home run of the season over the left field wall, but the umpires called it an RBI-double, and the game was tied at one.

The next batter was Kevin Padlo, who extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 18 games with an RBI-double of his own, and put the Biscuits ahead, 2-1. Josh Lowe then singled home Padlo, and the Biscuits had all the runs they would need.

Riley O'Brien (2-3) was terrific in what was the righty's first relief appearance of the season. O'Brien tossed four perfect innings to start his night, and finally served up his first hit in the seventh on Ian Rice's first home run of the season that made it 3-2.

Charcer Burks then tripled off the top of Jesus Sanchez's glove in right field, but was ultimately thrown out at the plate by Lucius Fox on a no-look tag by Rene Pinto later in the inning. With two outs, and two runners on, Clayton Daniel then laced a single to right, and Sanchez redeemed himself by gunning down Martinez at home to preserve the one-run lead.

In the ninth, Biscuits closer Phoenix Sanders retired the first two batters, but then allowed a single to Burks, and walked Martinez and Christian Donahue to load the bases. Daniel came up again and shanked a flair into center, which Lowe reached just in time to make the catch and end the ballgame.

With the win and the Jackson Generals splitting a doubleheader with the Birmingham Barons earlier on Monday, the Biscuits are back in first place alone by a half-game with 14 games to go in the First Half.

The Biscuits will try to make it two in a row on Tuesday when Sam McWilliams (3-2) takes on Justin Steele (0-5) on Alabama Agriculture night at 6:35 PM CT.

The series will also include a Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by U.S. Air Force on Wednesday, June 5, and 80's Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Gipson's Tire Pros on Thursday, June 6.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.