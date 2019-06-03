Waters, Muller Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

June 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters and left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from May 27-June 2. Waters claims the award for the second time this season while Muller wins for the third time in four weeks.

Waters, 20, the No. 5 prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline led the club offensively this past week batting .400 (10-for-25) with a double, two triples, RBI, two walks, three runs, and 1.044 OPS.

The Woodstock, Georgia native capped his week with his team-leading 19th multi-hit game on Saturday at Pensacola on a season-high 4-for-5 night at the plate with two triples and falling a homer shy of the cycle. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 69 hits and is tied for first with six triples. The 20-year-old leads the Southern League in hits, triples, doubles (17), extra-base hits (26), total bases (107) and runs scored (34). Over a team-high 53 games this season, Waters is batting .312 (69-for-221) with three home runs and 18 RBI. Waters ranks third in batting, fourth in slugging (.484) and fourth in OPS (.836).

Waters is currently on a season-high 10-game hitting streak, batting .366 (15-for-41) with nine runs scored, four triples, two doubles, four RBI, two walks and a .409 OBP.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Waters in the second round of the (41st overall) in the 2017 draft out of Etowah (GA) High School.

Muller, 21, the No. 11 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline made one start last week on Saturday at Pensacola, dealing 7.0 innings of two-run baseball on two hits, walking three and recording double-digit strikeouts for just the third time in his career, posting ten on the night. Overall, Muller leads the M-Braves with a 4-1 record and 1.97 ERA (13 ER/59.1 IP) in 11 starts, with 67 strikeouts and 35 walks.

The Dallas, Texas native went 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts during May. Muller is 4-0 over his last six starts with a 1.12 ERA (4th in MiLB) (5 ER/40.1 IP), 14 walks and 43 strikeouts. For the season, Muller ranks first in league with a .169 opponents' batting average, sixth in the league in ERA (1.97), second in strikeouts (67) and fifth in innings pitched (59.1).

The Atlanta Braves selected Muller in the second round of the 2016 draft (44th overall) out of Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, TX.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.