Southern League Weekly Award Winners Named for May 27 - June 2

June 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to name Biloxi OF Trent Grisham the league's Player of the Week and Shuckers RHP Alec Bettinger the league's Pitcher of the Week. This marks the first time this season a pair of teammates has swept the SL's weekly honors. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of May 27 - June 2.

Grisham, 22, earns Player of the Week after leading all qualified batters in OPS (1.654), slugging percentage (1.136), runs scored (8), extra-base hits (9), total bases (25), and RBI (12). The Fort Worth, Texas native also recorded a trio of multi-hit games as Biloxi broke out to a 4-2 record this past week and now holds a share of the Southern League's South Division lead.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Grisham in the first round (no. 15 overall) of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas. Now in his second season with the Shuckers, Grisham ranks among the 2019 league leaders in home runs (9, T-4th), RBI (31, T-3rd), extra-base hits (24, 2nd), total bases (96, 2nd), and OPS (.837, 3rd) entering play Monday night. He is the Brewers no. 30 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Bettinger, 23, is named Pitcher of the Week following a pair of quality starts for Biloxi in which he went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP), allowing only six hits and three walks while registering 15 strikeouts. The Alexandria, Virginia native posted the lowest WHIP (0.75) and second lowest opponents' batting average (.146) among pitchers who made more than one start last week.

The Brewers took Bettinger in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Virginia. Nearly halfway through his first season with the Shuckers, Bettinger is 3-4 with a 4.60 ERA (30 ER/58.2 IP) and ranks among the league leaders in a number of categories including strikeouts (67, T-2nd), innings pitched (58.2, 7th), and WHIP (1.11, 9th) entering play today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.