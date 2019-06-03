Alec Bettinger Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - Biloxi Shuckers RHP Alec Bettinger has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 27 to June 2. Bettinger becomes the second Shuckers pitcher to earn the award in 2019, joining fellow RHP Trey Supak. Biloxi swept the weekly Southern League awards as Trent Grisham was named the Southern League Player of the Week, the first time in team history the Shuckers have taken home both awards in a week.

During the week, Bettinger made two starts for the Shuckers, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA. The 23-year-old pitched 12.0 innings, tied for the Southern League lead for the week, while allowing just one run on six hits. Bettinger finished tied for second in the Southern League in strikeouts (15) for the week, fifth in WHIP (0.75), and was the only starting pitcher to win two games during the week.

Bettinger's first outing came on May 28 at MGM Park in the Shuckers series opener against the Tennessee Smokies. The former University of Virginia Cavalier retired the first ten batters he faced and allowed just four base runners over six shutout innings, walking one while striking out six. He also drew a walk in one of his two plate appearance and came in to score on an RBI triple by Southern League Player of the Week, Trent Grisham.

On Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park, Bettinger issued a walk to the first batter he faced but retired the next twelve men in order, taking a no-hitter to the fifth inning. The only run allowed over his six innings scored on a groundout in the fifth. Bettinger allowed just three hits for the second straight game and notched nine strikeouts, one shy of his season-high mark.

Taken in the 10th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Virginia, Bettinger's start on May 28 capped an impressive May where he went 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA. He currently ranks second in the Southern League in strikeouts (67), seventh in innings pitched (58.2) and ninth in WHIP (1.11) among pitchers who qualify.

