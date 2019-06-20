Trent Grisham and Luke Barker Promoted to Triple-A

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a quartet of roster moves prior to their series opener against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday. OF Trent Grisham and RHP Luke Barker have both been promoted to Triple-A San Antonio after spending the first half of the Minor League season with Biloxi. OF Michael O'Neill has been transferred back to Biloxi from San Antonio and LHP Daniel Brown has also been transferred to Biloxi from the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Grisham earns his first promotion to Triple-A. The 22-year-old played 63 games with Biloxi in 2019, slashing .254/.371/.504 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI. Grisham led the Southern League in the first half in walks (44), was second in RBI and extra-base hits (30), tied for second in home runs and third in total bases (119) and OPS (.875). His 13 home runs have already set a new career high in a season for the Brewers #30 prospect. The Fort Worth, TX native was named the Southern League Player of the Week on June 2 and was selected as a Mid-Season All-Star for the first time in his career.

Including the 2018 season with Biloxi, Grisham appeared in 170 games with the Shuckers, notching 24 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 72 RBI. Taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Richland High School, Grisham became just the second player in Shuckers history to homer in four straight games when he launched four longballs from May 31 to June 3. His 17-game on-base streak from May 22 to June 10 was the fourth longest on-base streak in the Southern League this season.

Barker also gets his first promotion to Triple-A in his third season with the Brewers organization. During the 2019 campaign, Barker made 23 appearances, going 0-1 with a 1.48 ERA. He successfully recorded a save in all eight save opportunities and pitched to a 0.63 WHIP, the second lowest WHIP in all of Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 20.0 innings pitched. The 27-year-old was named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star and made 17 scoreless relief appearances for the Shuckers.

O'Neill rejoins the Shuckers after playing in 17 games with Triple-A San Antonio following a promotion on May 26. Prior to his promotion, O'Neill was slashing .290/.337/.402 in 45 games with the Shuckers with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBI while swiping 13 bases in 15 attempts.

Brown returns to the Shuckers roster for the first time since May 31. In 16 appearances with Biloxi this season, the lefty went 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA, giving up just five earned runs in 16.1 innings of work. The former Mississippi State Bulldog held opponents to a .196 batting average against and registered four holds, tied for the fourth most in the Southern League.

