Pensacola Outslugs Jacksonville to Take Series Opener

June 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Riley Mahan homered in his Double-A debut, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos launched three long balls of their own to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. A crowd of 7,704 enjoyed a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Seagram's 7 At The Tiki, Gate Petro Night and Boys Band Night.

Jacksonville (29-42, 0-1) led 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brian Navaretto launched a solo home run to tie the game. Travis Blankenhorn then launched a round-tripper to give Pensacola (39-32, 1-0) a 2-1 lead. After Jumbo Shrimp starter Jorge Guzman (3-7) walked Alex Kirilloff, Ben Rortvedt smacked a two-run shot to make it 4-1.

Joe Dunand doubled to begin the seventh with Jacksonville still trailing 4-1. He advanced to third on a fly out before scoring on J.C. Millan's RBI ground out.

Bryan Sammons (1-1) fired six innings of relief, surrendering two runs on four hits. He struck out eight against one walk.

Mahan's home run came in leading off the second to initially put the Jumbo Shrimp up 1-0.

In the ninth, Dunand was hit by a pitch before moving to third on Millan's single. He scored on a double play ground ball but the Shrimp could get no closer than 4-3, as Sam Clay picked up his sixth save.

Thursday's winning raffle number of 1971028045 won a prize of $107.

Jacksonville and Pensacola meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Josh Roeder (0-1, 4.00 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Blue Wahoos RHP Randy Dobnak (2-0, 2.67 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. The Jumbo Shrimp will also take a trip back in time for a night filled with '70s nostalgia and '70s-themed fireworks on '70s Night.

