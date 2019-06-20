Jacksonville sets Second Half Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Right-handed starting pitcher Robert Dugger has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Dugger was a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star for Jacksonville, going 6-6 with a 3.31 ERA in his 13 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Dugger is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 22 prospect.

Left-handed relief pitcher Jeff Kinley has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Kinley pitched in 24 games for Jacksonville in relief, with no wins or losses and a 2.43 ERA while collecting a pair of saves.

In a corresponding move, right-handed relief pitcher Alejandro Mateo has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Mateo has pitched in 22 games in relief for the Hammerheads, going 1-7 with a 4.31 ERA collecting four saves. Mateo, 25, was selected by the Marlins in the 22nd round of the 2016 draft out of Nova Southeastern, and this is the first call-up to the Double-A level in his career.

Additionally, infielder Bryson Brigman has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Brigman had played in 65 games with the Jumbo Shrimp this year, hitting .226 with one home run and 18 RBI. Brigman is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 24 prospect, and was acquired by Miami in last season's trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Cameron Maybin.

In a corresponding move, infielder Riley Mahan (pronounced May-han, like "hand") has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Mahan played in 60 games for the Hammerheads, hitting .279 with five home runs and 19 RBI. Mahan, 23, was selected by the Marlins in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Kentucky, and this is the first call-up to the Double-A level in his career.

Additionally, left-handed relief pitcher Elvis Araujo has been released by the Marlins organization. Araujo pitched in 19 games for the Jumbo Shrimp in relief, going 2-1 with a 7.64 ERA.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 23 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

