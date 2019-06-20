Roney Promoted to M-Braves, Santiago Placed on IL

June 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:35 pm second-half opener against Biloxi, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. RHP Andres Santiago has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, retroactive to June 12, and RHP Bradley Roney has been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida.

Roney, 26, a Southern Miss product was activated from the Mississippi's Injured List on May 19 and was transferred to High-A Florida. In his first eight outings since 2017, Roney has not allowed a run over 14.1 innings with 18 strikeouts and three walks for the Fire Frogs, holding the opposition to a .149 batting average and 0.70 WHIP.

The Wetumpka, Alabama native was placed on the Mississippi disabled list twice in 2017 and was shut down after a stint that began on July 11, 2017, with right shoulder impingement syndrome. He missed the entire 2018 season as well.

In 32 appearances for the M-Braves from 2016-2017, Roney went 5-1 with a 3.30 ERA.

Roney registered a 1.24 ERA and fanned 38 while walking 16 in 36 1/3 innings in his junior season at Southern Miss in 2014. He finished his junior year with 30 career saves, which tied him with Collin Cargill (2008-11, former Mobile BayBear), as the school's leader in that category.

The Braves selected Roney in the eighth round (253rd overall) of the 2014 draft out of Southern Miss.

Santiago, 29, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, has split the 2019 season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. At Gwinnett, Santiago pitched in 10 games (starting in six) posting a 5.63 ERA across 32.0 innings. At Mississippi, Santiago has pitched in five games (starting in one) posting a 1.50 ERA across 12.0 innings.

Santiago has only allowed two earned runs in 12.0 innings for the M-Braves, striking out seven batters and walking eight.

The Dodgers drafted Santiago out of Colegio Carmen Sol (Puerto Rico) in the 16th round (506th overall) of the June 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Santiago elected free agency in November 2015 and was signed by the Atlanta Braves in March 2017.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.